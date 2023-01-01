Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

61,859 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium | Reverse Camera | Keyless Entry

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium | Reverse Camera | Keyless Entry

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 9488079
  2. 9488079
  3. 9488079
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,859KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9488079
  • Stock #: 5955
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K97LBA36875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,859 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Recent Arrival!

AWD.

2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 132,804 KM
$24,997 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX |...
 38,782 KM
$33,588 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer L...
 71,659 KM
$37,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory