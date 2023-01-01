$38,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2020 Ford Edge
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium | Reverse Camera | Keyless Entry
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
61,859KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9488079
- Stock #: 5955
- VIN: 2FMPK4K97LBA36875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
AWD.
2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9