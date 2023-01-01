Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

30,249 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

ST Local Vehicle | Pano Roof | Cold Weather Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

ST Local Vehicle | Pano Roof | Cold Weather Package

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 9618700
  2. 9618700
  3. 9618700
  4. 9618700
  5. 9618700
  6. 9618700
  7. 9618700
  8. 9618700
  9. 9618700
  10. 9618700
  11. 9618700
  12. 9618700
  13. 9618700
  14. 9618700
  15. 9618700
  16. 9618700
  17. 9618700
  18. 9618700
  19. 9618700
  20. 9618700
  21. 9618700
  22. 9618700
  23. 9618700
  24. 9618700
  25. 9618700
Contact Seller
Sale

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,249KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9618700
  • Stock #: F4XA1P
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP0LBA64274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4XA1P
  • Mileage 30,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Kia's 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program Is Available on ALL New Kia Models And Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers!
See Birchwood Kia Regent For More Details!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model!

Only at Birchwood Kia Regent: The price you see is the price you pay with no hidden fees or charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO trade-in required!
NO money down needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
birchwoodkiaregent.ca
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood Kia!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Temporary spare tire
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.16 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: TBD
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: Ford performance engine cover and auto start-stop technology
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Compass
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
speed-compensated volume
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system
App
SiriusXM w/6-month prepaid subscription
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 12 speakers B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen (removes standard storage bin in the 2nd row quarter trim)
USB media hub and HD Radio
Subscriptions t

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Ford Edge ST Lo...
 30,249 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte EX
 32,920 KM
$21,575 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 149,457 KM
$20,877 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory