Menu
Account
Sign In
This DARK PERSIAN GREEN Ford Escape SE is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! It has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a AWD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape SE!Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-441-4649 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

2020 Ford Escape

49,527 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

SEL **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SEL **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,527KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R2185A
  • Mileage 49,527 KM

Vehicle Description

This DARK PERSIAN GREEN Ford Escape SE is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! It has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a AWD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape SE!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-441-4649 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Tremor **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Tremor **New Arrival** 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Escape SEL **New Arrival** 49,527 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque First Edition **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Land Rover Evoque First Edition **New Arrival** 73,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape