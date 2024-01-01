Menu
Account
Sign In
<br /><br />Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2020 Ford Escape

129,500 KM

Details Description

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11498942
  2. 11498942
  3. 11498942
  4. 11498942
  5. 11498942
  6. 11498942
  7. 11498942
  8. 11498942
  9. 11498942
  10. 11498942
  11. 11498942
  12. 11498942
  13. 11498942
  14. 11498942
  15. 11498942
  16. 11498942
  17. 11498942
  18. 11498942
  19. 11498942
  20. 11498942
  21. 11498942
  22. 11498942
  23. 11498942
  24. 11498942
  25. 11498942
  26. 11498942
  27. 11498942
  28. 11498942
  29. 11498942
  30. 11498942
  31. 11498942
  32. 11498942
  33. 11498942
  34. 11498942
  35. 11498942
  36. 11498942
  37. 11498942
  38. 11498942
  39. 11498942
  40. 11498942
  41. 11498942
  42. 11498942
  43. 11498942
  44. 11498942
  45. 11498942
  46. 11498942
Contact Seller

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,500KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZXLUA87073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sedona Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10235WAV
  • Mileage 129,500 KM

Vehicle Description



Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 Luxury AWD - Htd Leatherette & Wheel, 8in Screen!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Cadillac XT4 Luxury AWD - Htd Leatherette & Wheel, 8in Screen!! 50,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - Heated Seat & Wheel, 7in Screen!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - Heated Seat & Wheel, 7in Screen!! 120,500 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD - Sunroof, Htd/Vent Lthr, Rmt Start!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD - Sunroof, Htd/Vent Lthr, Rmt Start!! 25,500 KM $60,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape