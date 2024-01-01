Menu
Look at this 2020 Ford Escape SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17 Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW 2 -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

2020 Ford Escape

125,236 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE **New Arrival**

2020 Ford Escape

SE **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R2142B
  • Mileage 125,236 KM

Look at this 2020 Ford Escape SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW 2 -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2020 Ford Escape