$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE **New Arrival**
2020 Ford Escape
SE **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R2142B
- Mileage 125,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2020 Ford Escape SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW 2 -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411