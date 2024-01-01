$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R2539A
- Mileage 41,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2020 Ford Escape SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape has the following options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW 2 -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Capital Ford Winnipeg
