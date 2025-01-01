Menu
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Metallic exterior and accident-free history, this SUV is ready to impress. Key Features: - Powerful 1.5L 3-cylinder engine with AWD capability - Heated leather steering wheel for added comfort - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - 10-way power driver seat with memory function - Ford Co-Pilot360 with Blind Spot Information System - Automatic high beams for enhanced visibility Experience the versatility and comfort of this Ford Escape today. Schedule a test drive at Birchwood Nissan or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect SUV for your needs. Dont miss out on this low-mileage gem contact us now! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2020 Ford Escape

64,378 KM

$26,992

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SEL Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's

2020 Ford Escape

SEL Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FMCU9H64LUB34968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,378 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Metallic exterior and accident-free history, this SUV is ready to impress.

Key Features:
- Powerful 1.5L 3-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Heated leather steering wheel for added comfort
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 10-way power driver seat with memory function
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with Blind Spot Information System
- Automatic high beams for enhanced visibility

Experience the versatility and comfort of this Ford Escape today. Schedule a test drive at Birchwood Nissan or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect SUV for your needs. Don't miss out on this low-mileage gem contact us now!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
911 Assist
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Note: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice
It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Heated ActiveX Material Spt Contour Fr Bucket Seats -inc: mini-perforation
10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) w/memory and 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline)
Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

