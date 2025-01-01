$26,992+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$26,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 64,378 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Metallic exterior and accident-free history, this SUV is ready to impress.
Key Features:
- Powerful 1.5L 3-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Heated leather steering wheel for added comfort
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 10-way power driver seat with memory function
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with Blind Spot Information System
- Automatic high beams for enhanced visibility
Experience the versatility and comfort of this Ford Escape today. Schedule a test drive at Birchwood Nissan or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect SUV for your needs. Don't miss out on this low-mileage gem contact us now!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Powertrain
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
