2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$23,870
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 74,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD. With just 74,810 km on the odometer, this low-mileage SUV is ready for your next adventure.
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 3-cylinder engine
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with advanced safety features
- FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
- Automatic climate control for year-round comfort
- 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum wheels for a sleek look
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional vehicle and shopping experience. Visit our website or stop by our dealership to schedule a test drive and see why this Ford Escape SE is the perfect choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Our friendly staff is ready to answer your questions and help you find the financing options that work best for you. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable SUV contact us today!
204-661-9555