Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD. With just 74,810 km on the odometer, this low-mileage SUV is ready for your next adventure. - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling - Fuel-efficient 1.5L 3-cylinder engine - Ford Co-Pilot360 with advanced safety features - FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options - Automatic climate control for year-round comfort - 17 Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum wheels for a sleek look At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing you with an exceptional vehicle and shopping experience. Visit our website or stop by our dealership to schedule a test drive and see why this Ford Escape SE is the perfect choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Our friendly staff is ready to answer your questions and help you find the financing options that work best for you. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable SUV contact us today! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

Details Description Features

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,810 KM

Experience the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD. With just 74,810 km on the odometer, this low-mileage SUV is ready for your next adventure.

- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 3-cylinder engine
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with advanced safety features
- FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
- Automatic climate control for year-round comfort
- 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum wheels for a sleek look

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional vehicle and shopping experience. Visit our website or stop by our dealership to schedule a test drive and see why this Ford Escape SE is the perfect choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways. Our friendly staff is ready to answer your questions and help you find the financing options that work best for you. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable SUV contact us today!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

