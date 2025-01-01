$22,777+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD | Local Vehicle | Ford Co Pilot | Navigation
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 97,144 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD. With only 97,144 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Heated power front seats for ultimate comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today. Whether you're ready to take a test drive or have questions about this Ford Escape, our team is here to assist you. Visit our website or contact us directly to schedule your personalized appointment and take the first step towards owning this exceptional SUV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
