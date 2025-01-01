$21,807+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$21,807
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,163KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ2LUA42242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Stock # 25U0E24A
- Mileage 143,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 2.5L iVCT, 10 Speakers, 2.91 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy Access Cargo Shade, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Liners, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19 Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt, Wireless Charging Pad.
Agate Black Metallic 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD 2.5L iVCT eCVT
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
$21,807
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape