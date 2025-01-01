Menu
Look at this 2020 Ford Escape Titanium **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and SelectShift w/paddle shifters (STD), Wireless Charging Pad, Wheels: 19 Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tracker System. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2020 Ford Escape

52,721 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

Titanium **New Arrival**

13049147

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,721KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J90LUB99417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2020 Ford Escape Titanium **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and SelectShift w/paddle shifters (STD), Wireless Charging Pad, Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tracker System. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SEDONA ORANGE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
EBONY HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT SPORT CONTOUR SEATS -inc: mini-perforation 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) w/memory and 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft up/down recline)
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and Selectshift w/paddle shifters (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A -inc: HD Radio
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

