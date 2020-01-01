2020 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Lane Departure Warning Driver Side Airbag

