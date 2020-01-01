+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Black 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD eCVT 2.5L iVCT One Owner, Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, AWD, 10 Speakers, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 400A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Premium Package 2.0, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt, Wireless Charging Pad. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Certified. Ford Certified Details: * Get As Low As 1.9% APR Financing on Ford Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles * Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year * 172-Point Inspection * 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage * CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM Select+ Trial Subscription Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
