2020 Ford Escape

28,176 KM

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE* AWD/Sunroof/Navigation

2020 Ford Escape

SE* AWD/Sunroof/Navigation

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

28,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6475659
  • Stock #: 24528a
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G63LUA13334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,176 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Ford Escape for only $25,988****** * CLEAN CARFAX, MANITOBA VEHICLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION Drive around in this 2020 grey Escape SE and enjoy its awesome features! Well equipped with All wheel drive, backup camera, bluetooth, navigation, heated seats, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, air conditioning and more! On sale for $26,988 cash, or JUST $25,988 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
