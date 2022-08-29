2020 Ford Escape

$37,992 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 1 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9165985

9165985 Stock #: F4T6UE

F4T6UE VIN: 1FMCU9DZ5LUB32484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 79,199 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: TBD 2.91 Axle Ratio 53.8 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Tires: 225/55R19 99H A/S BSW -inc: mini spare Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch WIRELESS CHARGING PAD 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System KEYPAD 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Electronic Fuel Door Release Pedestrian Alert Sounder Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ Lane Centering Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Simulated woodgrain trim Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire EQUIPMENT GROUP 400A -inc: HD Radio

