$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
SE | 200A | Keyless Entry | Reverse Camera
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
85,854KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9205663
- Stock #: 22U9G35A
- VIN: 1FMCU9G62LUA02499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,854 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9