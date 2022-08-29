Menu
2020 Ford Escape

85,854 KM

Details Description Features

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

SE | 200A | Keyless Entry | Reverse Camera

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Used
  • Listing ID: 9205663
  • Stock #: 22U9G35A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G62LUA02499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,854 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

