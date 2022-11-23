$34,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
SEL AWD
46,198KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9352675
- Stock #: 5932
- VIN: 1FMCU9H68LUC46446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,198 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 301A, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated ActiveX Material Spt Contour Fr Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 18 Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Stainless Pnt.
White 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
