2020 Ford Explorer

108,055 KM

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,055KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH7LGA65405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Agate Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24418
  • Mileage 108,055 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

204-272-6161

2020 Ford Explorer