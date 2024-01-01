$36,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,055KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH7LGA65405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Agate Black Metallic]
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24418
- Mileage 108,055 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2020 Ford Explorer