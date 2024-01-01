Menu
Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Discover power and luxury in this 2020 Ford Explorer ST! With its robust 3.0L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this SUV is ready for any adventure. Key Features: - Accident-free history - Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine - 4WD for enhanced traction and control - Integrated navigation system with voice activation - FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot - Climate-controlled front bucket seats with memory function - Advanced safety features including Ford Co-Pilot360 Experience the thrill of driving this Ford Explorer ST today! Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2020 Ford Explorer

99,438 KM

$41,164

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer ST

ST Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX

12052726

2020 Ford Explorer

ST Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$41,164

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,438KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC8LGB69236

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,438 KM

Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Cruise Control |
Discover power and luxury in this 2020 Ford Explorer ST! With its robust 3.0L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this SUV is ready for any adventure.

Key Features:
- Accident-free history
- Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine
- 4WD for enhanced traction and control
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot
- Climate-controlled front bucket seats with memory function
- Advanced safety features including Ford Co-Pilot360

Experience the thrill of driving this Ford Explorer ST today! Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

LIFT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
recline
Manual Recline
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$41,164

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Ford Explorer