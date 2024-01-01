$41,164+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
ST Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$41,164
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 99,438 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Cruise Control |
Discover power and luxury in this 2020 Ford Explorer ST! With its robust 3.0L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this SUV is ready for any adventure.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history
- Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine
- 4WD for enhanced traction and control
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot
- Climate-controlled front bucket seats with memory function
- Advanced safety features including Ford Co-Pilot360
Experience the thrill of driving this Ford Explorer ST today! Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs.
Vehicle Features
204-837-5811