$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
ST CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM, LOCAL SUV
2020 Ford Explorer
ST CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM, LOCAL SUV
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,038KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC6LGA94567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 6746
- Mileage 77,038 KM
Vehicle Description
===== 2020 Ford Explorer ST 4WD =====
*VIN:* 1FM5K8GC6LGA94567 | *Stock #:* 6746
*Odometer:* 77,038 km | *Price:* $39,999 | *Condition:* Used - Retail
*Engine:* 3.0L EcoBoost V6 | *Transmission:* 10-Speed Automatic
*Drivetrain:* 4WD | *Exterior:* Silver Spruce Metallic | *Interior:* Ebony Leather
This 2020 Ford Explorer ST is a sporty and capable 4WD SUV, offering high-performance 3.0L EcoBoost V6 power, advanced technology, and premium interior comfort. Its ST trim delivers thrilling driving dynamics while keeping the whole family connected and comfortable.
==== Key Features: ====
* *Performance & Handling:* 3.0L EcoBoost V6, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Performance Front & Rear Brakes, 21 Aluminum Wheels, ST Street Pack, Traction Control, Speed-Sensing Steering.
* *Technology:* SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, 10.1 LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Connected Navigation, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, 12 Speakers + 2 Additional, Premium Technology Package, Trip Computer, Garage Door Opener (Homelink).
* *Comfort & Interior:* Leather Heated & Ventilated Sport Captain's Chairs, Multicontour Front Seats w/Active Motion, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Driver Seat & Steering Wheel, Twin-Panel Moonroof, Front Dual-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Illuminated Entry, Leather Steering Wheel.
* *Safety:* Dual Front & Side Impact Airbags, Knee Airbag, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency Communication 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Brake Assist, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Rear Window Defroster & Wiper, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors.
* *Exterior & Utility:* Body-Colour Bumpers, Roof Rack Rails, Spoiler, Fully Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lamps, Delay-Off Headlights, Compass, Ventilated Front Seats, Front Reading Lights, Rear Reading Lights.
Recent Arrival! | Local Trade | Clean Carfax | Non-Smoker | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | New Tires
For more information, contact *MidTown Ford* at *204-284-7650*. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2020 Ford Explorer