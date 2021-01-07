2020 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
*Loaded family mover everyone will appreciate and enjoy! Seats 7 comfortably and includes many desirable features like heated front and 2nd row seats, power fold flat and raise 3rd row, navigation, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, 360 degree camera and lots more!* Shop from home with ease - book a contactless test drive where we will come to you, schedule a virtual vehicle walk-around, chat live with our sales team, view our entire current inventory and promotions, operating hours and much more - all at www.winnipegkia.com. We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you, with rigorous safety precautions in place. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.
