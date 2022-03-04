$59,850+ tax & licensing
204-661-9555
2020 Ford Explorer
ST NAV | MOONROOF | BLIS | SYNC 3
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$59,850
- Listing ID: 8630921
- Stock #: F4H15G
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC9LGD11142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 42,289 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
2020 Ford Explorer ST 3.0L EcoBoost V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
Equipment Group 400A, Premium Tech Pkg, ST Street Pkg, Voice-Activated Nav, Twin Panel Moonroof, BLIS w/ Cross Traffic, 360-Degree Camera, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Telescoping Steering Wheel, Hill Start Assist, SYNC 3, 14-Speakers, 21'' Aluminum Wheels, CLEAN CARFAX!!, FULLY LOADED!, 4WD, 10.1" LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, 12 Speakers, 2 Additional Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Automatic Temperature Control, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 400A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Heated & Ventilated Sport Captain's Chairs, Memory Seat, Multicontour Seats w/Front Active Motion, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Performance Front & Rear Brakes, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat, Power steering, Power Windows, Premium Technology Package, Radio Data System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split Folding Rear Seat, ST Street Pack, Steering Wheel Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Twin-Panel Moonroof, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Aluminum.
Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
