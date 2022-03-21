2020 Ford Explorer

Sale $59,425 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 1 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8697077

Stock #: F4GT7M

VIN: 1FM5K8GC5LGA73743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 47,121 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Trailer Hitch tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Regenerative Alternator Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology 67.7 L Fuel Tank Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror speed-compensated volume Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB ports ((1) in the media hub and (1) 12-speakers Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: MP3 capability SiriusXM radio (includes 6-month prepaid subscription) and HD Radio

