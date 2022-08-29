$44,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT | Keyless Entry | Heated Seats
62,639KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9048661
- Stock #: 5873
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH5LGB87535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 62,639 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 4WD, 1st & 2nd Row Heated Seats, 20 Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cargo Area Management System, Class III Trailer Tow Package, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 202A, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Knee airbag, LED Fog Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Twin-Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.
2020 Ford Explorer XLT XLT 4WD 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
