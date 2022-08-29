2020 Ford Explorer

$44,888 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 6 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9048661

9048661 Stock #: 5873

5873 VIN: 1FMSK8DH5LGB87535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 62,639 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Spoiler Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag Rear Air & Heat Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.