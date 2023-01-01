Menu
2020 Ford F-150

42,461 KM

$42,399

+ tax & licensing
$42,399

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT Sync 3 | Local Truck | Low Kilometers

2020 Ford F-150

XLT Sync 3 | Local Truck | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$42,399

+ taxes & licensing

42,461KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10143963
  • Stock #: F55V6D
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB4LKD92963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F55V6D
  • Mileage 42,461 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD | SYNC 3 | Backup Cam 3.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Agate Black Metallic
Key Features

- Backup Camera
- SYNC 3
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Automatic High Beams
- Auto Stop/Start
- Cruise Control

4WD, ABS Brakes, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably Intermittent Wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
762.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

