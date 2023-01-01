$41,799+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 302a Special Edition | FX4 | Moon Roof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$41,799
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10190805
- Stock #: F5652B
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP7LFC49980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 117,834 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford F-150 XLT Moonroof | BLIS | SYNC 3 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Oxford White
Key Features
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Voiced-Activated Navigation
- SYNC 3
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Blind Spot Information System
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- Pre-Collision Assist
4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 6" Black Running Boards, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, ABS Brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Block Heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Twin Panel Moonroof, Unique Bodyside & Hood Decals, Unique Grille w/Ebony Black High-Gloss Mesh, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 20" Unique Premium Tarnished Dark Painted, XLT Special Edition Package, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR Package.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Additional Features
