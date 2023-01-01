Menu
2020 Ford F-150

117,834 KM

Details Description Features

$41,799

+ tax & licensing
$41,799

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 302a Special Edition | FX4 | Moon Roof

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 302a Special Edition | FX4 | Moon Roof

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$41,799

+ taxes & licensing

117,834KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10190805
  • Stock #: F5652B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP7LFC49980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,834 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford F-150 XLT Moonroof | BLIS | SYNC 3 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Oxford White
Key Features

- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Voiced-Activated Navigation
- SYNC 3
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Blind Spot Information System
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- Pre-Collision Assist

4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 6" Black Running Boards, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, ABS Brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Block Heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Twin Panel Moonroof, Unique Bodyside & Hood Decals, Unique Grille w/Ebony Black High-Gloss Mesh, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 20" Unique Premium Tarnished Dark Painted, XLT Special Edition Package, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR Package.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Assist
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
762.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

