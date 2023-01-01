$41,000+ tax & licensing
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
114,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10277142
- Stock #: 23331
- VIN: 1FTEW1E44LKE29379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Agate Black]
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23331
- Mileage 114,729 KM
