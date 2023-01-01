Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

114,729 KM

Details

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 10277142
  2. 10277142
  3. 10277142
  4. 10277142
  5. 10277142
  6. 10277142
  7. 10277142
  8. 10277142
  9. 10277142
  10. 10277142
  11. 10277142
  12. 10277142
  13. 10277142
Contact Seller

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277142
  • Stock #: 23331
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E44LKE29379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Agate Black]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23331
  • Mileage 114,729 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 148,330 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano SL
 108,848 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 142,200 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory