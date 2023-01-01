Menu
2020 Ford F-150

41,572 KM

Details Description Features

$63,756

+ tax & licensing
$63,756

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

LIMITED 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2020 Ford F-150

LIMITED 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$63,756

+ taxes & licensing

41,572KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546032
  • Stock #: 23W1E365A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG2LFB16818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23W1E365A
  • Mileage 41,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

4WD.

Odometer is 30222 kilometers below market average! White 2020 Ford F-150 Limited 4WD 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study

Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

