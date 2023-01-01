$63,756+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,756
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
LIMITED 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$63,756
+ taxes & licensing
41,572KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10546032
- Stock #: 23W1E365A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG2LFB16818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23W1E365A
- Mileage 41,572 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.
Odometer is 30222 kilometers below market average! White 2020 Ford F-150 Limited 4WD 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9