Look at this 2020 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, and Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2020 Ford F-150

32,755 KM

2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT **New Arrival**

2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

32,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4995A
  • Mileage 32,755 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Mirror(s)

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
Front collision mitigation

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

2020 Ford F-150