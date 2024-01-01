$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # L0787B
- Mileage 69,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Wheels: 18" Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
