2020 Ford F-150

99,035 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,035KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftew1eb7lkd93024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,035 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- 3.3 V6 VERY GOOD ON  FUEL!

- Mileage; 99035 KMS, LOW KMS!

- NEW TIRES

- 6 Passenger Unit

- Clean Carfax; no collisions

- Local MB Unit

- Command start

- 4x4

- Super Crew

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

WE OFFER WARRANTY, TAKE TRADE INS, FINANCING AVAILABLE!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-XXXX

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2020 Ford F-150