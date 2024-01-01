$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 99,035 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- 3.3 V6 VERY GOOD ON FUEL!
- Mileage; 99035 KMS, LOW KMS!
- NEW TIRES
- 6 Passenger Unit
- Clean Carfax; no collisions
- Local MB Unit
- Command start
- 4x4
- Super Crew
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
WE OFFER WARRANTY, TAKE TRADE INS, FINANCING AVAILABLE!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001