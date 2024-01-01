Menu
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford F-150

66,141 KM

$37,977

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | 3.5 Liter EcoBoost | 8 Foot Box | Accident Free

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | 3.5 Liter EcoBoost | 8 Foot Box | Accident Free

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,141KM
VIN 1FTFX1E42LKD48060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Compass
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

