$69,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Ford F-150
RAPTOR-LOADED, TONNEAU COVER, PPF, ACCIDENT FREE
2020 Ford F-150
RAPTOR-LOADED, TONNEAU COVER, PPF, ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$69,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,250KM
VIN 1FTFW1RG7LFB58206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2020 FORD F-150 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2020 Ford F-150