$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-150
XLT - 2.7L ECOBOOST - FX4 PKG
2020 Ford F-150
XLT - 2.7L ECOBOOST - FX4 PKG
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,840KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5LFB81999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 79,840 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2020 Ford F-150