Recent Arrival!<br /><br />| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Tray Style Floor Liner, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum.<br /><br />Magnetic 2020 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER LOW KM 4WD 3.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic<br /><br /><br />For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.<br /><br /><br />Reviews:<br />* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Ford F-150

27,309 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12153669

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

Recent Arrival!

| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Tray Style Floor Liner, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum.

Magnetic 2020 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER LOW KM 4WD 3.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Mirror(s)

MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)
Front collision mitigation

