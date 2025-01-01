$36,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,309KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB0LKF42535
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Tray Style Floor Liner, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum.
Magnetic 2020 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER LOW KM 4WD 3.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2020 Ford F-150