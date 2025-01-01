$39,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 302A Sport | 3.5 L EcoBoost | Twin Panel Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 97,330 KM
Vehicle Description
302A | 3.5L V6 EcoBoost | Bedliner, Spray-In | Tow Pack | Moonroof
Experience rugged reliability with this 2020 Ford F-150! This versatile pickup is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way.
Key Features:
- Mykey System for customizable safety settings
- Advanced airbag system for comprehensive protection
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering for precise control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Hill Hold Control
- Automatic Highbeam Headlights for enhanced visibility
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition system
- Perimeter Alarm for added security
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle. Whether you're ready to start your purchase, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or stop by our dealership to experience the power and capability of this Ford F-150 firsthand.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
