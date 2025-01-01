$38,799+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT Sport Package | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$38,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and versatility of this low-mileage 2020 Ford F-150 XLT. With its rugged capability and modern features, this truck is ready for both work and play.
- 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4-wheel drive
- Sport Package for enhanced styling
- Low kilometers at just 72,568 km
- Crew cab configuration with seating for 5
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Fuel-efficient with 10.2 L/100 km highway economy
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors and Safety Canopy System
Discover the perfect blend of power and comfort at Birchwood Ford. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the ideal F-150 for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a capable and reliable truck with a local history.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
204-661-9555