Experience the power and versatility of this low-mileage 2020 Ford F-150 XLT. With its rugged capability and modern features, this truck is ready for both work and play. - 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4-wheel drive - Sport Package for enhanced styling - Low kilometers at just 72,568 km - Crew cab configuration with seating for 5 - Automatic transmission for smooth driving - Fuel-efficient with 10.2 L/100 km highway economy - Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors and Safety Canopy System Discover the perfect blend of power and comfort at Birchwood Ford. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the ideal F-150 for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a capable and reliable truck with a local history. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford F-150

72,568 KM

$38,799

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT Sport Package | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

12483991

2020 Ford F-150

XLT Sport Package | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$38,799

+ taxes & licensing

72,568KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXLKD84698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and versatility of this low-mileage 2020 Ford F-150 XLT. With its rugged capability and modern features, this truck is ready for both work and play.

- 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4-wheel drive
- Sport Package for enhanced styling
- Low kilometers at just 72,568 km
- Crew cab configuration with seating for 5
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Fuel-efficient with 10.2 L/100 km highway economy
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors and Safety Canopy System

Discover the perfect blend of power and comfort at Birchwood Ford. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the ideal F-150 for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a capable and reliable truck with a local history.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

