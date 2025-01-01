$34,877+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Crewcab | Local Vehicle | Sync 3
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$34,877
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 127,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the rugged capability and modern comfort of this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT. With its powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD, this truck is ready for any challenge, whether on the job site or your weekend adventures.
Key Features:
- Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 6
- SYNC 3 infotainment system for seamless connectivity
- 4x4 capability for all-terrain performance
- Fuel-efficient engine with impressive highway economy
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation
- Convenient back-up camera for easy maneuvering
- Automatic high beam headlights for improved visibility
- Fold-up rear seats for versatile cargo options
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional truck-buying experience. This well-maintained F-150 is waiting for its next adventure. Reserve your test drive today, explore our flexible financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Don't miss the opportunity to own this capable and reliable Ford F-150 your perfect companion for work and play.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
204-661-9555