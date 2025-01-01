Menu
Experience the rugged capability and modern comfort of this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT. With its powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD, this truck is ready for any challenge, whether on the job site or your weekend adventures. Key Features: - Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 6 - SYNC 3 infotainment system for seamless connectivity - 4x4 capability for all-terrain performance - Fuel-efficient engine with impressive highway economy - Advanced safety features including collision mitigation - Convenient back-up camera for easy maneuvering - Automatic high beam headlights for improved visibility - Fold-up rear seats for versatile cargo options

2020 Ford F-150

127,825 KM

$34,877

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Crewcab | Local Vehicle | Sync 3

12487654

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Crewcab | Local Vehicle | Sync 3

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$34,877

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,825KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB4LKD03795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the rugged capability and modern comfort of this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT. With its powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD, this truck is ready for any challenge, whether on the job site or your weekend adventures.

Key Features:
- Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 6
- SYNC 3 infotainment system for seamless connectivity
- 4x4 capability for all-terrain performance
- Fuel-efficient engine with impressive highway economy
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation
- Convenient back-up camera for easy maneuvering
- Automatic high beam headlights for improved visibility
- Fold-up rear seats for versatile cargo options

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional truck-buying experience. This well-maintained F-150 is waiting for its next adventure. Reserve your test drive today, explore our flexible financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Don't miss the opportunity to own this capable and reliable Ford F-150 your perfect companion for work and play.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$34,877

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Ford F-150