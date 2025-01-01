$42,836+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 302a Sport | Heated Seat's | Moonroof | Yes Only 37,000 Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 37,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free | Local Vehicle
Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT. With only 37,462 km on the odometer, this truck is barely broken in and ready for many more adventures.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- 302a Sport package for enhanced style and functionality
- Moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- Android Auto / Apple CarPlay integration
- Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Comfortable interior with remote keyless entry
- Fuel-efficient for its class, with 10.2 L/100 km highway economy
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional truck-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make this F-150 yours or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this impressive truck for yourself.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Birchwood Ford
204-661-9555