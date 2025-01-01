Menu
Account
Sign In
Accident Free | Local Vehicle Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT. With only 37,462 km on the odometer, this truck is barely broken in and ready for many more adventures. Key Features: - Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - Spacious crew cab with seating for 5 - 302a Sport package for enhanced style and functionality - Moonroof for an open-air driving experience - Android Auto / Apple CarPlay integration - Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera - Comfortable interior with remote keyless entry - Fuel-efficient for its class, with 10.2 L/100 km highway economy At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing you with an exceptional truck-buying experience. Whether youre ready to make this F-150 yours or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this impressive truck for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to take the next step in your truck-owning journey. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford F-150

37,462 KM

Details Description Features

$42,836

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 302a Sport | Heated Seat's | Moonroof | Yes Only 37,000 Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
12563141

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 302a Sport | Heated Seat's | Moonroof | Yes Only 37,000 Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12563141
  2. 12563141
Contact Seller
Sale

$42,836

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,462KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4LKE98860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Local Vehicle
Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT. With only 37,462 km on the odometer, this truck is barely broken in and ready for many more adventures.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- 302a Sport package for enhanced style and functionality
- Moonroof for an open-air driving experience
- Android Auto / Apple CarPlay integration
- Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Comfortable interior with remote keyless entry
- Fuel-efficient for its class, with 10.2 L/100 km highway economy

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional truck-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make this F-150 yours or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this impressive truck for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to take the next step in your truck-owning journey.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers 89,595 KM $18,984 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Moonroof 41,166 KM $28,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD | Extended Range | Accident Free | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD | Extended Range | Accident Free | Local Vehicle 30,728 KM $44,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,836

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Ford F-150