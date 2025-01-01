Menu
Recent Arrival!

| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6 Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, High Intensity LED Security Approach Lamps, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Tray Style Floor Liner, Twin Panel Moonroof, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

Silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT LOCAL TRUCK!! 302A!! 5.0L ENGINE 4WD 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic

For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

120,597 KM

$39,995

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

Contact Seller

VIN 1FTEW1E53LFB23744

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

