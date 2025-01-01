$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**
2020 Ford F-150
XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S1316A
- Mileage 366,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, and Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
204-772-2411