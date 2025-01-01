$33,298+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 302a Sport | FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle !
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 302a Sport | FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$33,298
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 146,046 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the rugged versatility of this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, perfect for both work and play. With its powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way.
Key Features:
- FX4 Off-Road Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- SYNC infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Remote start for added convenience
- Navigation system to guide you on your adventures
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Hill Descent Control
- Fuel-efficient for its class at 10.2 L/100 km highway
Experience the power and comfort of this F-150 for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Ford F-150!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555