Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the rugged versatility of this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, perfect for both work and play. With its powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way. Key Features: - FX4 Off-Road Package for enhanced off-road performance - Spacious crew cab with seating for 5 - SYNC infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - Remote start for added convenience - Navigation system to guide you on your adventures - 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Hill Descent Control - Fuel-efficient for its class at 10.2 L/100 km highway Experience the power and comfort of this F-150 for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Ford F-150! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford F-150

146,046 KM

Details Description Features

$33,298

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 302a Sport | FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle !

Watch This Vehicle
12838897

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 302a Sport | FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12838897
  2. 12838897
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,298

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,046KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP8LKF42553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the rugged versatility of this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, perfect for both work and play. With its powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way.

Key Features:
- FX4 Off-Road Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 5
- SYNC infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Remote start for added convenience
- Navigation system to guide you on your adventures
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Hill Descent Control
- Fuel-efficient for its class at 10.2 L/100 km highway

Experience the power and comfort of this F-150 for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Ford F-150!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 502A | FX4 Of Road | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 502A | FX4 Of Road | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers 76,988 KM $48,831 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 502a | FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 502a | FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle 122,179 KM $46,491 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Heated Seats 120,843 KM $17,125 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,298

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Ford F-150