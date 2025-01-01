Menu
2020 Ford F-150

91,330 KM

$36,872

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

12946985

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$36,872

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,330KM
VIN 1FTEW1E43LFC44118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 6715B
  • Mileage 91,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

$36,872

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2020 Ford F-150