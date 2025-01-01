$36,872+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$36,872
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,330KM
VIN 1FTEW1E43LFC44118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 6715B
- Mileage 91,330 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation
