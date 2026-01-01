Menu
Come see this 2020 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, and Side Impact Beams.

2020 Ford F-150

122,200 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**

13499483

2020 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP8LFC76248

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,200 KM

Come see this 2020 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, and Side Impact Beams. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Mirror(s)

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2020 Ford F-150