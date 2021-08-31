$51,950 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 3 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

F4B4G3 VIN: 1FTEW1E59LFA30680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4B4G3

Mileage 31,370 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 2080# Maximum Payload Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Cigar Lighter(s) KEYPAD 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Fixed antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

