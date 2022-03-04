$57,477+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
2020 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD | 5.0L V8 | Crew Cab
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$57,477
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8503706
- Stock #: F4HBRW
- VIN: 1FTEW1E54LKD20686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 50,023 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Abyss Gray Metallic
Navigation, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat & Pedals, 4WD, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power Front Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Step Bumper, SYNC 3, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.