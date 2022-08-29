$53,888+ tax & licensing
$53,888
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2020 Ford F-150
LARIAT | 501A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
29,301KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9102796
- Stock #: 5883
- VIN: 1FTEW1E58LFC35858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,301 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 4WD, 360 Camera w/Split-View Display, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6 Black Running Boards, 6 Magnetic Running Boards, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Adjustable pedals, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Bright Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lariat Black Appearance Package, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Fog Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Unique Grille w/Dark-Foundry Mesh, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 Unique Premium Tarnished Dark Painted, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9