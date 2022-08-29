$40,991+ tax & licensing
204-772-2411
2020 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew EcoBoost **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
$40,991
- Listing ID: 9207565
- Stock #: U2490A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 94,719 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew EcoBoost **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
