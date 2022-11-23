Menu
2020 Ford F-150

93,863 KM

Details

$42,777

+ tax & licensing
$42,777

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | 301A | Super Crew 145

2020 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | 301A | Super Crew 145

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$42,777

+ taxes & licensing

93,863KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9413107
  • Stock #: 22W1E338A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5LKE51997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, 4WD, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Magnetic Running Boards, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.

Red 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bench Seating
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

