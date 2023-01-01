Menu
2020 Ford F-150

80,365 KM

Details Description Features

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival**

2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

80,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9583498
  • Stock #: L0698A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE TRI COAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2020 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, and Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Mirror(s)
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

