Listing ID: 9821827

9821827 Stock #: F513B5

F513B5 VIN: 1FTEW1E52LFA43173

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 96,521 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Block Heater Four Wheel Drive HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass remote start rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Pickup Cargo Box Lights Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability wireless phone connection cloud connected AppLink w/App catalog Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking -inc: pedestrian detection forward collision warning and dynamic brake support Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch 4-pin connector

